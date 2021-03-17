Opioid victims could get up to $48,000 in Purdue’s bankruptcy
- Purdue’s chapter 11 plan would create a $700 million to $750 million trust to resolve thousands of personal-injury claims related to OxyContin
Individuals who filed claims over opioid addiction or overdose deaths against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP are projected to receive as much as $48,000 under the company’s bankruptcy plan.
Estimated payouts under Purdue’s chapter 11 proposal, filed Monday, depend on the severity of an individual’s injury or addiction, with the least severe cases getting an estimated $3,500. Administrators would determine individuals’ eligibility for compensation and rate the severity of their opioid injuries through a point system, according to court papers filed Monday. Specific eligibility and qualification requirements will be made public later.
