Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has reportedly launched his new startup to provide end-to-end solutions to e-commerce firms. Bansal had parted ways with Flipkart following its acquisition by Walmart in 2018. It is the first time he has come up with his venture after leaving Flipkart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bansal's startup, named OppDoor, will provide services to e-commerce firms related to design, product, human resource, and other backend support, according to media reports. These services will be provided to enterprises willing to expand their businesses to other regions by leveraging network platforms like Amazon and others.

Also Read: Binny Bansal seeks to focus on mentoring and investing in startups {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About OppDoor The startup is registered in Singapore and was established in May 2021. The company is operating as a venture capital firm and was earlier known as 'Three State Ventures Pte Ltd.’ The company is receiving investment from different startups across India (like Curefood, and Scapia).

OppDoor's function The company's main aim is to help firms achieve e-commerce excellence across the globe. Its main purpose is to support e-commerce companies to expand operations globally by providing them with end-to-end solutions.

“We offer a comprehensive suite of services that span a brand's complete lifecycle, from birth to exit. Hence, we provide both fully managed operations and business advisory services," says the OppDoor website. The company works with platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, etc.

OppDoor has presence in 8 countries OppDoor provides services primarily in eight countries – Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the US. The company is currently not providing services in India as there was no mention of India on its website. The company website doesn't provide details of Benny Bansal as its owner. However, Moneycontrol, referring to a source, has confirmed that the startup is owned by him. The company deals directly with businesses and helps them expand their operations across the world.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!