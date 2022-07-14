Oppo India gets a 4,389 cr tax notice

“We have a different view on the charges mentioned in the SCN. We believe it’s an industry-wide issue many corporates are working on. Oppo India is reviewing the SCN received from DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence), and we are going to reply to the notice, presenting our side, and will be working further with the related government departments. Oppo India is a responsible corporate and believes in a prudent corporate governance framework. Oppo India will take appropriate steps as may be needed in this regard, including any remedies provided under the law."