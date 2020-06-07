Oppo resumes operations in Greater Noida factory shuttered due to covid scare

Chinese smartphone makers Oppo has resumed operations in its Greater Noida factory, which was shut down early last month after a few workers tested positive for coronavirus. Besides Oppo, the facility is also used to manufacture OnePlus and Realme smartphones, both of which are owned by BBK Electronics.

Sources in Oppo confirmed that the factory officially restarted yesterday, but workers are expected to return to work from Monday onward. The company will follow the government guidelines after resuming operations, which includes having only 33% of the staff present inside factories at a time.

The factory was reopened earlier in the third phase of the lockdown, but had to halt operations on 17 May after nine workers from the facility tested positive for covid-19.

Industry executives explained at the time that current government regulations require companies to shut down any facility and the area within 250 metres of such facilities for 48 hours if infected patients are found. This time is used to test others who may have come in contact with the infected and disinfect the entire facility.

The matter has evidently taken more than 48 hours, but the company seems to have finally acquired the necessary clearances to restart its operations.

Reports indicate that its shutdown may have affected sales for OnePlus and Realme, who make phones in the same factory. A statement from both these companies is awaited at the moment. The story will be updated to reflect the same when they are available.

BBK Electronics owned — Oppo, Vivo and Realme — are among the top five smartphone sellers in the India. Besides, OnePlus commands a huge share in India's premium smartphone market.

Electronics makers in the country have been happy with the demand since the government allowed them to restart operations after the lockdowns. In an earlier story done by Mint, top smartphone player in India, Xiaomi, said it is expecting to “bounce back" during Q3 and Q4 this year. Laptops and accessory makers have also seen healthy demand since markets began post the lockdowns.

