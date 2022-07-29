Oppo to invest $60 million in Indian SMEs to boost local smartphone supply chain

Oppo to invest $60 million in Indian SMEs to boost local smartphone supply chain1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
Oppo India will invest to “strengthen” the “local supply chain” network for smartphones
NEW DELHI :Oppo will invest $60 million (approx ₹ 476 crore) in SMEs and MSMEs in India to “strengthen" the “local supply chain" network for smartphones.
The investment will be made in phases over a period of five years under project ‘Vihaan,’ Oppo added.
The announcement comes in the backdrop of the investigation by India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) into allegations that the company evaded custom duty worth ₹ 4,389, according to a Ministry of Finance statement, released July 13.
Oppo said it has collaborated with the government and industry to help 30 “Tier-1 suppliers" set up operations in India employing “tens of thousands" of Indians. Oppo said it has also developed a strong network of 1,000 distributors since it started operation in the country.
“With a robust local supply chain getting established, the time is right for promoting exports of our quality ‘Make in India’ smartphones to identified markets," Vivek Vasishtha, vice president, Public Affairs at Oppo India said in a statement.
Vasishtha added that this would facilitate Oppo India in expanding the export capacity to $5 billion over the next five years.
A subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate BBK Group, Oppo is the fifth biggest smartphone brand in India. According to a July report by Counterpoint Research, Oppo accounted for 11% of smartphone market share in the three months ending.
Oppo claims to have invested ₹2,400 crore to set up one of its largest manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida that makes one smartphone every three seconds. The factory employs “tens of thousands" of workers. Oppo also has a Research and Development center in Hyderabad which has produced patents in 5G, camera and power.