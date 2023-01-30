Several leaders of opposition parties have taken a jibe at Adani Group's remark that Hindenburg's allegation against the conglomerate was a "calculated attack on India".

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said the claim was "hilarious beyond belief". Shiv Sena (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi asked for "help" in listing "all that is India in New India".

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi wrote, "Modi ji is India, India is Modiji

Adani group is India, India is Adani Group

BJP is India, India is BJP

Stock Market is India, India is Stock Market

Please help me list all that is India in New India… ?"

Tewari wrote, "When did Adani become India ? This is hilarious beyond belief", and added, "Cheers to the joke of the day".

Yesterday, Gautam Adani's group published a 413-page rebuttal after allegations of fraud by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The conglomerate said, "the document is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive".

In the extensive report, the allegations are "nothing but a lie".

The Adani Group said the report was driven by "an ulterior motive" to create a "false market" to allow the US firm to make financial gains.

"This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity, and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India".

Hindenburg, a US investment research firm published a report claiming that the Adani Group had links with a labyrinth of offshore tax havens linked to Gautam Adani's family, and the firms' exposure to high debt was a concern. The report also claimed that Adani group's stock price was inflated and had significant downside risks.