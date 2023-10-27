Optiemus Infracom to make screen protectors with Corning tech and branding

Ace Mobiles, owned by Optiemus Infracom, plans to start making screen protectors with technology and branding from US-based Corning Inc, the maker of Gorilla Glass, for local sales and exports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashoek K Gupta, chairman, Optiemus Infracom Limited, told Mint that Ace Mobiles already makes customised designer accessories and power banks, but that screen protectors would be a large market since it was completely unorganised. The screen protectors will be priced around $2 but brands could also package them along with devices and price them accordingly, he said.

“We will work with smartphone brands and the top 1,000 retailers in India. We will launch the products by December. They will carry the Corning branding and we will export them to the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Corning and Optiemus already have a 70:30 joint venture for screen-glass manufacturing in India, which is due to begin by 2024.

Earlier in the day, Optiemus Infracom Limited, through its new division Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), said it would invest ₹25 crore on researching, developing and manufacturing high-precision drones in India. A diverse range of drones showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2023 carry cutting-edge technology, including advanced sensors, secure communication systems, and stringent safety protocols.

The company’s latest move is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. OUS will build on its experience and expertise in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art drones for a wide range of applications, including defence, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, mining, railways, and oil & gas. Applications for drones will also encompass asset management, disaster management, delivery, mapping and survey, and precision agriculture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gupta said, “As data security is a major concern, we are focussed on localisation, sourcing parts from trusted partners and locations as per government guidelines. We have already localised the autopilot, motor controller, GNSS receiver and power management system. We will also provide comprehensive support for maintenance, repairs and upgrades of our drones."

According to FICCI estimates, drone manufacturing in India could be a $ 4.2 billion market by 2025 and a $23 billion market by 2030.

