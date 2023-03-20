Optiemus to make laptops, eyes 1 lakh units of low-cost laptops by March 20241 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:18 PM IST
The laptop supports 4G and runs on Android-based operating system called PrimeOS. It will be sold directly to consumers in India
New Delhi: Noida-based contract manufacturer Optiemus Electronics (OEL), which makes wearables, mobile phones, and telecom equipment, has now added laptop manufacturing to its portfolio. OEL said it will manufacture 1 lakh units of affordable Android laptops called Primebook by March 2024 at its Noida facility.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×