Optimism for financial performance reaches 99 in Q4 2023, rises to 2-year high mark: CFO survey
The CFO survey revealed that the CFOs’ confidence in financial conditions and macro-economic conditions has improved significantly compared to same period last year.
India's composite Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) index has increased to 103.7 in Q4 2023, 9.1 percentage points higher on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis. According to a recent survey of CFOs in India, conducted by global provider of business decisioning data and analytics ‘Dun & Bradstreet India’, the overall optimism for financial performance stands at 99.0 in Q4 2023, which is the highest in eight quarters, reaching the two-year high mark.