Optimistic about India: Reckitt Benckiser CEO

India holds a lot of potential that needs to be unleashed, said Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer, Reckitt Benckiser , adding that he was “deeply optimistic" about the market. He said the world will witness a permanent reset of consumer behaviour in the aftermath of the pandemic, with digitization having a deep impact on communication and commerce.

“Look, I think to me this is a question about potential, the potential of India is massive. And I think we all know that. And I think the big question is going to be—can we essentially come together in a way to unleash that potential. I mean, the consumption class has to in some ways, you know, really grow. I’m deeply optimistic about India. I’m deeply optimistic that a lot of the future innovation will come from India. I have my eyes out for that," Narasimhan said at a virtual session on fast moving consumer goods companies organized by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday.

“But I think we have to lean in, and we have to realize the potential that is India," said Narasimhan, the India-born executive who was appointed as the global CEO of Reckitt in September 2019.

Reckitt, the British company behind Dettol and Lysol brands, has significantly benefited from the pandemic across the world. Its hygiene products have quickly moved off supermarket shelves helping it report a strong third-quarter earnings that topped estimates.

Closer home, Dettol became the top selling soap brand in India by value share, riding on the increased demand for personal hygiene products, it said in July, while announcing half-yearly and second quarter results. Toilet cleaning brand Harpic, too, increased its reach in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Narasimhan said going forward, three consumer trends are likely to find permanence the world over, including a more digitized world, re-imagined consumer experiences and conscious consumption.

“I think the three changes that I think are going to stick for a while—the first one is digital, whether you’re a grandmother in China, whether you’re a farmer in Peru; the shift that has happened to digital, both in terms of communication and interaction, and commerce, is here to stay."

Considering that the pandemic pushed more people indoors, also prompted them to re-imagine their own experiences around entertainment and connections. “I think we’re reimagining some of these consumer experiences, how food is cooked, how food is assembled, the role of friends because there have been moments when we haven’t had it. So, I think reimagining consumer experiences is clearly an area that I think will continue to stick particularly around connection and engagement." The pandemic has also made people more conscious of their consumption choices—both the impact of shopping on the environment and their very own pockets. The role of the environment is going to be very important, Narasimhan said. “Local is very important—it doesn’t matter whether you’re living in an apartment complex in Delhi, or bandied together against this, you’ve understood the value of your local community and how important that is. And finally, you are going to see more value orientation, people are going to be concerned about price," Narasimhan added.

