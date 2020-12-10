Optimistic about India: Reckitt Benckiser CEO

Considering that the pandemic pushed more people indoors, also prompted them to re-imagine their own experiences around entertainment and connections. “I think we’re reimagining some of these consumer experiences, how food is cooked, how food is assembled, the role of friends because there have been moments when we haven’t had it. So, I think reimagining consumer experiences is clearly an area that I think will continue to stick particularly around connection and engagement." The pandemic has also made people more conscious of their consumption choices—both the impact of shopping on the environment and their very own pockets. The role of the environment is going to be very important, Narasimhan said. “Local is very important—it doesn’t matter whether you’re living in an apartment complex in Delhi, or bandied together against this, you’ve understood the value of your local community and how important that is. And finally, you are going to see more value orientation, people are going to be concerned about price," Narasimhan added.