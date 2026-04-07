Oracle appoints Hilary Maxson as CFO amid major layoffs — What we know about her salary, stock options

Oracle Corporation on Monday announced the appointment of Hilary Maxson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), just days after the technology giant carried out a sweeping round of layoffs that impacted nearly 30,000 employees worldwide.

The executive joins from Schneider Electric, where she served as CFO and Executive Vice President for about six years.

Oracle said that her appointment is effective immediately.

In a statement, Oracle said that Maxson will begin her tenure during a period of “rapid growth” as customer demand for cloud infrastructure exceeds supply. She will report to co-CEO Clay Magouyrk in her new role.

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Hillary Maxson's compensation package Maxson, 48, will earn an annual base salary of $950,000. She will also be eligible for a performance-based bonus, with a target of $2.5 million, according to a regulatory filing. Oracle has also agreed to pay up to $250,000 of the executive's relocation costs for up to 12 months from her employment start date.

She will also receive equity awards with an intended grant value of $26 million, split 80% time-based ($20.8 million) and 20% performance-based ($5.2 million), according to Oracle. She can choose between 100% stock options or 50% options and 50% restricted stock units (RSUs).

The time-based equity will vest over four years: 40% after the first year, 30% after the second, 20% after the third, and the remaining 10% in the fourth, subject to continued service. The performance-based equity will vest over a three-year period ending 31 May 2028, and the achievement of certain revenue targets.

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From education to previous experience — All about Hilary Maxson Maxson holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Cornell University. She also serves as a non-executive director and chairs the Audit Committee at Anglo American plc, according to a press statement.

Before joining Oracle, Maxson was Executive Vice President and Group CFO at Schneider Electric. The company is known globally for its work in electrification, automation, and digital systems, and generates more than $45 billion in annual revenue.

Earlier in her career, Maxson spent over a decade at the AES Corporation, where she held several senior leadership roles across finance, strategy, and Mergers and acquisitions, supporting complex, capital-intensive infrastructure investments across global markets.

With Maxson stepping in, Doug Kehring will move out of his role as Oracle’s Principal Financial Officer. Kehring will, however, continue to serve as the company's Executive Vice President of Operations.

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Oracle layoffs and heavy AI spending The appointment was announced shortly after Oracle's massive layoffs, which sent shockwaves throughout the industry. Though the company has not officially shared the exact number of affected workers, media reports suggest that over 30,000 people were impacted by the job cuts globally.

Oracle had about 162,000 full-time employees as of May 2025, according to its latest 10-K filing. In a separate exchange filing made in March, the company said it expects the total cost of its restructuring plan in the 2026 financial year to reach up to $2.1 billion. A significant part of this amount will be used for employee severance and related expenses.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Oracle has been shifting its strategy to bulk up its cloud computing business with a strong focus on artificial intelligence. Through these efforts, Oracle intends to position itself as a viable competitor to market leaders such as Amazon and Microsoft.

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In February, Oracle planned to raise $45 billion to $50 billion in the calendar year 2026, through a combination of debt and equity to fund the rapid expansion of its cloud capacity, according to a Bloomberg report. The company’s total debt has already crossed $100 billion, following $58 billion in new issuances tied to data centre investments.