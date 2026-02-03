Oracle clarifies ‘zero impact’ from Nvidia-OpenAI deal amid layoff reports, cloud investment plans — Details

US-based technology giant, Oracle Corp., on Monday, 2 February 2026, issued a clarification via a social media post that the deal between other big tech giants like Nvidia and OpenAI has no impact on the company's financial relationship with the Sam Altman-led company.

The company also mentioned that it remains confident in OpenAI's ability to raise funds to meet its financial commitments in the $300 billion purchase order plan over the next five years.

“The NVIDIA-OpenAI deal has zero impact on our financial relationship with OpenAI. We remain highly confident in OpenAI’s ability to raise funds and meet its commitments,” said Oracle in a social media post on X.