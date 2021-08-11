Oracle gears up to expand public sector biz in India

Bengaluru: Oracle is gearing up to expand its public sector business in India as its Mumbai and Hyderabad cloud regions are now certified for use by the government and public sector.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has given its nod for the empanelment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as an approved cloud service provider for governments and public sector firms bound by strict regulatory guidelines.

Oracle hopes governments and other public sector entities in India will now use its cloud technologies and move their workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle has been a partner to India’s development agenda for nearly three decades. Several customers are already experiencing benefits from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India.

According to Oracle, many state governments in India including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal already use Oracle solutions. Customers include their various departments like commercial taxes, power (meter data management), social justice (courts), urban local bodies, health, and locomotive works.

Many government ministries such as Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance also use Oracle solutions. Central government agencies and public sector undertakings like Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Income Tax Department, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and Indian Oil Corporation, are among Oracle’s customers.

"We will be ramping up our team to support this growth in our public sector business," said Kumar.

Oracle said the government entities and public sector organizations will now benefit from using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure including access to Oracle’s Dutonomous Database, which leverages machine learning and automation to bring simplicity, security, and operational efficiency to data management. It will also allow governments to maintain an active Disaster Recovery (DR) location and also move significant quantities of data at lower cost.

