Oracle in talks to buy electronic health records company Cerner

Enterprise software maker Oracle is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The transaction could bring Oracle a raft of health data to train and improve its artificial intelligence-based cloud services, boosting its presence in the healthcare sector.

If the deal materializes, it will be the biggest ever for Oracle, which has a market value of more than $280 billion, the WSJ report said, adding that the Oracle-Cerner deal could become one of the largest takeovers of 2021.

Oracle and Cerner did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

