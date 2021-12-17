This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Oracle in talks to buy electronic health records company Cerner
1 min read.01:50 PM ISTReuters
Oracle is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion, the WSJ reported.
The transaction could bring Oracle a raft of health data to improve its AI-based cloud services, boosting its presence in the healthcare sector.
Enterprise software maker Oracle is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The transaction could bring Oracle a raft of health data to train and improve its artificial intelligence-based cloud services, boosting its presence in the healthcare sector.
If the deal materializes, it will be the biggest ever for Oracle, which has a market value of more than $280 billion, the WSJ report said, adding that the Oracle-Cerner deal could become one of the largest takeovers of 2021.
Cerner is the biggest seller of electronic health record software in the United States after Epic Systems Corp. In 2019, it had named Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider and said the two companies were collaborating on AI services for health companies.
Oracle and Cerner did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
