Oracle in talks to buy TikTok’s US business: Report

Valued at roughly $166 billion, Oracle held about $43 billion in cash or near equivalents as of the end of May, making it one of few companies that could potentially afford the lofty pricetag for TikTok. Analysts and bankers have estimated the value of TikTok’s U.S. business at between $20 billion and $50 billion, a wide range that reflects the complexity involved in separating TikTok’s American and global businesses.