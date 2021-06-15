Oracle India head and his wife were booked for cheating customers by collecting huge advance amounts for the projects using the goodwill of the Oracle company, informed the police on Tuesday.

The police stated that it booked Oracle India Country Head Pradeep Agarwal and his wife Meenu Agarwal under sections 406, 420, 506 IPC and served notices to them on Monday at their residence in Gurgaon.

MADS Creation Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon-based interior company headed by Meenu Agarwal duped its clients in and around Delhi NCR by taking huge advance project money and executing inferior quality work and in some cases vanishing from the site without completing work, said the police.

It further stated that the mastermind behind the MADS creation is Pradeep Agarwal who happens to be country head of and senior director of Oracle India.

Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were exploiting the goodwill and reputation of Oracle India for trapping the customers, said the police.

"Allegedly Meenu Agarwal also threatened clients with implication of sexual harassment and attempt to murder charges," it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

