Oracle inks cloud services deal, expects over $30 billion revenue

Oracle Corp. said on Monday it has signed a cloud services deal that it expects to contribute over $30 billion in annual revenue starting in the fiscal year 2028.

In a regulatory filing, Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz said revenue from Oracle’s namesake database that runs on other clouds continues to grow more than 100%.

Oracle shares jumped 4.86% on Monday in New York. They are up 26% this year through Friday’s close.

In recent years, Oracle has gained traction in the competitive market for renting out computing power over the internet, in part by targeting clients focused on artificial intelligence work.

Earlier this year, Oracle had announced a joint venture dubbed Stargate to provide OpenAI with massive sums of computing power.

Oracle is best known for its database software but has been investing aggressively in its cloud-computing business. That spending appears to be paying off as the company predicted “dramatically higher” revenue growth for its upcoming fiscal year amid strong demand for AI-related services.

Google hires Oracle’s cloud CFO to lead cloud finance Alphabet Inc. has hired Kobi Bar-Nathan from Oracle Corp. as its new cloud finance chief.

Kobi became the chief financial officer of Google Cloud this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he held a similar role at Oracle, and prior to that a cloud finance role at Microsoft Corp.

In the competitive market for renting out computing power over the internet, Google and Oracle are rapidly rising challengers. Their market share is third and fifth, respectively, significantly trailing Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft, according to a report from Synergy Research Group.

Google’s cloud division is led by Thomas Kurian, who joined the Alphabet company in 2019 from Oracle following disagreements with Chairman Larry Ellison over Oracle’s cloud strategy.

Google Cloud has been a recent bright spot for Alphabet, beating analysts’ estimates for operating profit several quarters in a row after years of being a money-losing business. Despite lagging behind Amazon and Microsoft, Google has recently poured resources into the unit, especially as it has taken a primary role in the company’s wider AI strategy.