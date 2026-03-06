Oracle layoffs 2026: Why is Larry Ellison-led firm laying off thousands of employees and how is OpenAI linked to it

Oracle Corporation is preparing to implement a mass layoff that could affect thousands of employees across several divisions, according to a report by Bloomberg. The job cuts may begin as soon as this month.

The move is set to be a part of efforts to manage a cash crunch linked to Oracle's massive spending on expanding AI data centres, a key area of investment as technology firms race to build infrastructure for AI services.

Some of the job cuts will be aimed at job categories that the company expects to become redundant due to artificial intelligence, two people aware of the matter told the news agency.

Oracle, led by Chairman Larry Ellison, is embarking on a historic build-out of data centers aimed at powering AI workloads for major customers such as OpenAI, the news report said.