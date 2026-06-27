Oracle layoffs: 500 more employees lose their jobs — What we know about the affected departments

Fresh layoffs have hit Oracle's Romania's operations, with approximately 500 employees asked to leave. The move, which began on June 25, is part of the company's long-running global restructuring aimed at strengthening its cloud and artificial intelligence business, according to media reports.

Oracle has not publicly confirmed the exact number of jobs affected in Romania. However, the latest round of layoffs mirrors earlier workforce reductions in the United States and India, where employees were let go as part.

The latest layoffs mark the firm's second round of job cuts in Romania in less than a year. Oracle cut about 400 positions there in late 2025, in what was then the largest restructuring in the company’s history, according to a news report by Times of India. This new wave on layoffs land on an operation that employs around 4,000 people locally, one of Oracle’s larger engineering and services footprints in central and eastern Europe.

Which departments were affected in Romania?

The Oracle job cuts are spread across several business units, suggesting a broader restructuring rather than targeted reductions. As per TOI's report, the lines of business flagged as potentially impacted include:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Database Technologies

One Oracle EMEA

Industries Applications

Oracle Health & Analytics

Customer Success Services

Fusion Applications Development & Support

General & Administrative

Other Technology Groups

This shows that the layoffs have impacted core engineering, support, and back-office roles alike.

How Oracle informed employees about the layoffs

The layoffs were carried out through individual emails rather than a company-wide announcements, according to accounts shared by employees online and reported by the news publication. The messages were sent by the HR team with managers copied in and included documents.

Some employees said the wording of the emails described the layoffs as "proposed," leaving them uncertain about whether the decision was final and whether there was some room for negotiation. Because the notifications were sent in phases, employees who had not received an email immediately were unsure whether they had been spared.