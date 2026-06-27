Oracle layoffs: 500 more employees lose their jobs — What we know about the affected departments

Fresh layoffs have hit Oracle's Romania's operations, with approximately 500 employees asked to leave. The move, which began on June 25, is part of the company's long-running global restructuring aimed at strengthening its cloud and artificial intelligence business, according to media reports.
Oracle has not publicly confirmed the exact number of jobs affected in Romania. However, the latest round of layoffs mirrors earlier workforce reductions in the United States and India, where employees were let go as part.
The latest layoffs mark the firm's second round of job cuts in Romania in less than a year. Oracle cut about 400 positions there in late 2025, in what was then the largest restructuring in the company’s history, according to a news report by Times of India. This new wave on layoffs land on an operation that employs around 4,000 people locally, one of Oracle’s larger engineering and services footprints in central and eastern Europe.
The Oracle job cuts are spread across several business units, suggesting a broader restructuring rather than targeted reductions. As per TOI's report, the lines of business flagged as potentially impacted include:
This shows that the layoffs have impacted core engineering, support, and back-office roles alike.
The layoffs were carried out through individual emails rather than a company-wide announcements, according to accounts shared by employees online and reported by the news publication. The messages were sent by the HR team with managers copied in and included documents.
Some employees said the wording of the emails described the layoffs as "proposed," leaving them uncertain about whether the decision was final and whether there was some room for negotiation. Because the notifications were sent in phases, employees who had not received an email immediately were unsure whether they had been spared.
Several works also reportedly noted that their Slack and other internal accounts remained active even after they had been informed that their roles were being eliminated, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the process.
Severance package includes one month's salary for every year of service, plus around three compensatory salaries and two months of garden leave-broadly in line with the earlier Romanian round, as per employees account noted by TOI.
Many workers said the cuts were not linked to individual performance but were part of Oracle's broader restructuring as it prioritises investments in cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
Oracle had reduced its workforce by 21,000 employees in the past 12 months, a wider scale than previously known, including those whose jobs were eliminated by the use of AI, Bloomberg News reported earlier.
“The adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce,” Oracle said Monday in an annual financial regulatory filing.
The company’s global headcount shrank to 141,000 full-time employees as of the May 31 end of the fiscal year, compared with 162,000 a year earlier, Oracle was quoted as saying by the news agency. The reductions led to about $1.8 billion in restructuring costs.