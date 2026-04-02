Oracle layoffs: Ex-employee alleges algorithm targeted senior executives with unvested stock

The massive-scale of the layoffs at Oracle has already sparked widespread discussion. Now, a former longtime employee has added a fresh angle to the debate, suggesting that the job cuts may not have been as random as they appeared.
Nina Lewis, who spent more than three decades at Oracle and most recently served as a Security Alert Manager, shared her experience of getting laid off in a LinkedIn post that quickly began circulating online.
Mint has not been able to verify the person's claims independently.
“Well, after 34 (33 of them great) years at Oracle, I join the 30,000 or so laid off today. Quite a shock. Many of the absolute best colleagues were laid off as well,” she wrote in the post.
However, the most attention-grabbing part of her post was her suggestion about how the layoffs may have been carried out.
“It seems layoffs follow an algorithm of high level individual contributors and mid-level managers - especially those with outstanding stock options, she said hinting at,” she said, hinting that the job cuts at Oracle may have disproportionately affected experienced employees with unvested equity.
Many employees appeared to resonate with Lewis's post, with several others sharing similar experiences after losing their jobs this week. Across LinkedIn, hundreds of workers, including young professionals and industry veterans, have posted about the layoffs, with many now actively seeking new opportunities.
On Wednesday, Oracle announced 30,000 job cuts, marking the biggest single tech layoff in the last 12 months. However, the decision was reportedly not based on employee performance, but was largely part of a cost-cutting measure, according to a BBC report.
Employees across sales, human resources, engineering and developer roles faced the brunt after receiving an email from the company’s leadership at 6 AM (in all time zones) on 1 April, citing “broader organisational change”.
The layoff, which affected around 19% of Oracle's total workforce, was primarily intended to reallocate funds to aggressive AI data centres, according to media reports.
The company has offered severance pay to the affected employees. A Business Insider report said that the impacted workers based in the United States will receive four weeks' base salary, plus one week of severance for each additional year of employment. However, that number goes up to 26 weeks.
Oracle, which employed 162,000 people as of May 2025, tapped debt markets to finance its expansion. In January, the company announced it plans to raise $50 billion in debt and equity. Currently, there are no more plans to raise debt in 2026.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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