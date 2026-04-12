American multinational technology company Oracle, founded by Larry Ellison, is executing the largest layoffs in its history, cutting up to 30,000 jobs or about 19% of its 162,000 global workforce. In India, where it employs around 50,000 people, about 10,000-12,000 roles are being eliminated.
How Oracle’s huge AI build-out is causing a cash crunch and layoffs
SummaryOnce a cash-generating software stalwart, Oracle has transformed into a debt-heavy infrastructure builder. The strain is showing.
American multinational technology company Oracle, founded by Larry Ellison, is executing the largest layoffs in its history, cutting up to 30,000 jobs or about 19% of its 162,000 global workforce. In India, where it employs around 50,000 people, about 10,000-12,000 roles are being eliminated.
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