How Oracle’s huge AI build-out is causing a cash crunch and layoffs

In absolute terms, Oracle’s capex is smaller than those of Big Tech firms. Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta platforms are expected to spend a combined $630 billion in 2026 alone. These four are funding their expansion through strong cash flows. Oracle generates less than a quarter of the operating cash flow of these giants, making it the only hyperscaler funding its expansion primarily through debt. Its debt-to-equity ratio has risen to around 500%, compared with roughly 50% for Amazon and 30% for Microsoft.