Oracle Layoffs: Severance package for US employees include 4 weeks’ pay, plus 1 week for every year worked

For Oracle employees who have just lost their jobs, the first question may not be about what comes next in the artificial intelligence boom. It may simply be: How long will my severance last?

Oracle is offering employees affected by its latest US layoffs four weeks of base salary, plus one additional week for every year they have worked at the company, according to a report by Business Insider.

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The latest documents do not specify a cap on the payout. However, Oracle’s standard severance policy limits the total payment to 26 weeks of base salary, Business Insider had reported in March.

Under that policy, an employee gets four weeks of salary for the first year at Oracle, followed by one additional week for every year after that. The calculation is based on the employee's most recent date of joining the company.

For someone suddenly pushed into the job market, that payout can make a meaningful difference. But compared with some of its Big Tech rivals, Oracle's terms appear less generous.

Oracle layoffs: What employees are being told Oracle began another round of layoffs on Monday, confirming earlier reporting by Business Insider that the company was preparing to reduce its payroll as it takes on billions of dollars of debt to finance its AI infrastructure push.

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The layoff notification sent to affected employees was blunt.

"After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change," copies of the email stated. “As a result, today is your last working day.”

Oracle has not disclosed the total number of employees affected by the latest cuts.

The job reductions are unfolding at an interesting moment for the company. Oracle is pouring money into data centres and AI infrastructure to meet growing demand, while also restructuring its workforce.

That contrast has put the company's treatment of employees under greater scrutiny: as spending on AI climbs, some workers are being asked to leave.

How Oracle compares with Microsoft, Salesforce Oracle's reported severance terms look relatively restrained when compared with policies at two other major technology companies.

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Salesforce's standard plan provides as much as 30 weeks of severance pay. Employees are guaranteed at least nine or 13 weeks, depending on their role, with another three weeks added for every year of service.

Microsoft offered a more substantial package in its latest round of layoffs this summer. Some employees could receive up to 39 weeks of base pay, while the package included a minimum of 60 days' pay. Depending on seniority, employees could also receive one or two additional weeks for every six months of service.

That means Oracle's reported 26-week ceiling falls below the maximum payouts available under the cited Salesforce and Microsoft plans.

For Oracle employees, the difference is more than a number on a policy document. A few additional weeks of pay can mean more time to find another job, manage expenses and adjust to an unexpected loss of income.

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And that is the human side of Oracle's latest restructuring, even as the company races to spend billions building the infrastructure it believes will power the next phase of the AI economy.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.