Oracle layoffs: ‘Some difficult news’ - Read US tech giant’s complete email to affected employees

Oracle Layoffs: Oracle has begun another round of job cuts, according to three employees affected by the move and an internal layoff email reported by Business Insider.

The latest layoffs were expected to begin on Monday. Employees receiving termination notices were told that their roles were being eliminated as part of a broader organisational restructuring.

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Under the severance terms outlined in the documents, affected employees were offered four weeks of base salary, along with an additional week of pay for each year they had worked at Oracle, Business Insider reported.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What severance package does Oracle offer to laid-off employees? ⌵ Oracle offers affected employees a severance package of four weeks of base salary plus one additional week for every year they have worked at the company. 2 Why is Oracle undergoing another round of layoffs? ⌵ Oracle is implementing layoffs as part of a broader organizational restructuring, primarily to reduce payroll costs while investing heavily in AI infrastructure. 3 How did employees find out about their layoffs at Oracle? ⌵ Many employees reported losing access to company systems, like Slack, before receiving their official layoff emails, indicating that their roles were eliminated. 4 Should Oracle employees expect immediate access termination after layoffs? ⌵ Yes, the layoff notification email indicated that access to computers, email, voicemail, and files would soon be deactivated for affected employees. 5 What organizational changes are prompting job cuts at Oracle? ⌵ The job cuts at Oracle are part of a broader organizational change linked to the company's increased spending on AI infrastructure amidst a cash crunch.

Reports of the latest cuts began surfacing on Monday, with employees posting about the layoffs on LinkedIn, Reddit and Blind.

Oracle has increased the scale of its planned job cuts as the company grapples with a cash crunch tied to the development of large-scale data centres for artificial intelligence.

The company also disclosed a new share trading program for Chairman Larry Ellison, who owns about 40% of Oracle’s stock. The plan, which was adopted June 22, permits Ellison to sell 50 million shares through October 24, the company said in a regulatory filing. The shares closed June 22 at $175.07 — a value of $8.75 billion for 50 million shares — and have declined 16% since then through Friday’s close.

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Oracle cuts jobs as AI spending drives costs higher The latest layoffs come after Oracle reduced its workforce heavily during the 2026 financial year, which ended on May 31. According to a recent company filing, Oracle's workforce fell by about 21,000 employees, or 13%, during the year.

Oracle had roughly 141,000 employees before the latest round of job cuts, according to the company.

Business Insider reported in August that Oracle had been preparing for another round of layoffs to reduce payroll costs while taking on billions of dollars in debt to finance its rapidly expanding AI infrastructure.

Oracle has been spending heavily on data centres as it bets on continued growth in demand for AI computing infrastructure. The Larry Ellison- led company's capital expenditure reached $28.5 billion in the first quarter, compared with $8.5 billion a year earlier.

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Oracle has also maintained its fiscal 2027 capital expenditure forecast at between $90 billion and $95 billion, underscoring the scale of its planned investment in AI infrastructure even as it continues to reduce headcount.

Oracle Layoffs: Read Complete Email Sent to Laid-Off Employees

Oracle is ramping up AI spending and debt as founder Larry Ellison adopts a plan to sell up to $7.5 billion in Oracle shares.

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“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position.

After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day.

We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us.

After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date.

Immediate Action Required

To receive important follow-up information, including FAQs and separation documents to help you through this transition, you must provide a personal email address.

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Please click here to submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please Note: The personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements.

Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer. As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining (including emailing yourself any Oracle confidential information.

Thank you for your contributions to our organization. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team via the Ask HR page…

Oracle Leadership."