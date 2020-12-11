Oracle projects growing revenue after years of cloud slog

Catz and Executive Chairman Larry Ellison have tried to focus on cloud computing services in an effort to revive languid revenue growth at the world’s second-largest software maker. Customer interest in the firm’s internet-based applications has finally offset declining demand for its legacy tools. Oracle said sales of its Fusion application for managing corporate finances jumped 33% in the quarter, while revenue from NetSuite’s financial software, targeted to small and mid-sized businesses, increased 21%.