American software company Oracle has laid off hundreds of employees, cancelled job offers, and cut back open positions within its health unit Cerner, according to a report by Insider.

Oracle's health unit includes electronic medical records firm Cerner which it acquired for $28.3 billion in December last year.

The layoffs were largely due to Cerner's challenged work with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, which hired Cerner to replace its homemade medical records with new technology.

The report said that the laid-off employees will receive severance pay equal to four weeks, plus one additional week for every year of service and a payout of vacation days.

Oracle recently topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates and forecast an upbeat first quarter, driven by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying Artificial Intelligence.

The cloud and software company has also boosted its AI cloud offerings, including its partnership with Nvidia to make the chip company's AI software and chips available to Oracle customers via its cloud services.

Oracle's revenue for the fourth quarter jumped about 17% to $13.84 billion. Cloud revenue rose 54% to $4.4 billion.

Oracle expects cloud revenue, excluding Cerner, to grow at least at similar rates in fiscal 2024 as in 2023