Oracle sacks hundreds of employees, cancels job offers: Report1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Oracle has laid off hundreds of employees and cut back open positions within its health unit Cerner, largely due to Cerner's challenged work with the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The laid-off employees will receive severance pay.
American software company Oracle has laid off hundreds of employees, cancelled job offers, and cut back open positions within its health unit Cerner, according to a report by Insider.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×