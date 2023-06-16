Business News/ Companies / News/  Oracle sacks hundreds of employees, cancels job offers: Report
Back

American software company Oracle has laid off hundreds of employees, cancelled job offers, and cut back open positions within its health unit Cerner, according to a report by Insider.

Oracle's health unit includes electronic medical records firm Cerner which it acquired for $28.3 billion in December last year.

The layoffs were largely due to Cerner's challenged work with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, which hired Cerner to replace its homemade medical records with new technology.

The report said that the laid-off employees will receive severance pay equal to four weeks, plus one additional week for every year of service and a payout of vacation days.

Meanwhile, Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has passed away at 62.

Oracle recently topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates and forecast an upbeat first quarter, driven by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying Artificial Intelligence.

The cloud and software company has also boosted its AI cloud offerings, including its partnership with Nvidia to make the chip company's AI software and chips available to Oracle customers via its cloud services.

Oracle's revenue for the fourth quarter jumped about 17% to $13.84 billion. Cloud revenue rose 54% to $4.4 billion.

Oracle expects cloud revenue, excluding Cerner, to grow at least at similar rates in fiscal 2024 as in 2023

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout