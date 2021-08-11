US technology major Oracle Corp. is gearing up to expand its public sector business in India, following the certification of its Mumbai and Hyderabad cloud regions for use by the government and the public sector.

Oracle hopes governments and other public sector entities in India will use its cloud technologies and move their workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure following approval of it by the ministry of electronics and information technology on Wednesday.

“Oracle has been a partner in India’s development agenda for nearly three decades. Several customers are already experiencing benefits from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India.

Many state governments in India, including those of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal already use Oracle on-premise solutions, according to Oracle. Oracle customers include various departments such as commercial taxes, power (meter data management), social justice (courts), urban local bodies, health, and locomotive works.

Competition is stiff in the lucrative public cloud services market in India, which stood at $3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.5% during 2020-25, according to research firm IDC. Oracle competes with other public cloud players such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud. However, analysts believe it has its advantages.

“Oracle has been working with government bodies for a long time, so the existing relationship will be an advantage. Additionally, it has established local data centres in the country, so issues of data sovereignty are taken care of. It is basically helping its customers modernize their existing Oracle infrastructure," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, founder and chief analyst, Greyhound Research.

Many ministries such as those of corporate affairs, railways, and finance also use Oracle solutions. Central government agencies and public sector undertakings such as the Centre for Railway Information Systems, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Income Tax Department, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and Indian Oil Corporation, are among Oracle’s customers.

The initiation of automation by the Income Tax Department for improved tax filing experience and compliance led to a significant increase in the total number of individuals filing tax returns and, according to Oracle, its applications, database, consulting, and partners have helped enable processing of 2.5 million returns per day. “We will ramp up our team to support this growth in our public sector business," said Kumar.

More than 50% of government chief information officers (CIOs) plan to increase their investments in cloud, according to Gartner’s 2021 CIO survey for governments. “The key driving factor behind this swift shift to cloud is the innovation, agility and scalability that cloud can offer. For any vendor to succeed in the public sector, it will be interesting to see if its offerings are able to demonstrate value for money. Cost effectiveness, as well as faster ROI, are critical metrics that the vendor needs to consider," said Apeksha Kaushik, principal analyst, Gartner.

Oracle believes that government entities and public sector organizations will benefit from using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including access to Oracle’s Autonomous Database, which leverages machine learning and automation. It will also allow governments to maintain an active disaster recovery location and also move significant quantities of data at lower cost.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.