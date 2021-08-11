Oracle set to expand cloud services to public sector business

More than 50% of government chief information officers (CIOs) plan to increase their investments in cloud, according to Gartner’s 2021 CIO survey for governments. “The key driving factor behind this swift shift to cloud is the innovation, agility and scalability that cloud can offer. For any vendor to succeed in the public sector, it will be interesting to see if its offerings are able to demonstrate value for money. Cost effectiveness, as well as faster ROI, are critical metrics that the vendor needs to consider," said Apeksha Kaushik, principal analyst, Gartner.