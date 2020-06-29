BENGALURU: Technology major Oracle Corp. on Monday launched its second cloud data centre in Hyderabad to support the increased customer demand for enterprise cloud services. The new data centre is part of Oracle’s global plans to operate 36 “second generation" cloud data centres or regions by the end of 2020.

Oracle launched its Mumbai cloud region in 2019, making India its latest country with multiple cloud regions available. With this launch, India joins US, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the European Union in having multiple Oracle Cloud regions that enable better disaster recovery strategies.

“Hyderabad’s data centre launch is part of Oracle’s dual-region strategy. Both our Mumbai and Hyderabad are second generation cloud regions, helping our customers meet India’s stringent requirements for data privacy and residency," said Shailender Kumar, regional managing director, Oracle India.

“It is aimed at enabling customers to comply with local data-related regulatory compliances and also address operational issues related with operating in multiple countries. Also, customers get an unmatched BCP (business continuity planning) environment spanning two different seismic zones, inter-connected by low-latency Oracle backbone," Kumar said.

Oracle is considered a late entrant to the cloud business, although it has been growing fast, globally and in India. Its cloud services and licence support revenues grew 1% y-o-y to $6.8 billion even as total revenues declined 6% y-o-y to $10.4 billion for the fourth quarter ended 31 May, 2020. Oracle follows the June-May fiscal year.

According to the company, India has been the “best performing" region for Oracle within Japan and Asia-Pacific region consecutively for the last four years. “We have been clocking double digit growth for the last 5 years, doubling our overall customer base from 7,500 to 15,000 in the same timeframe," Kumar said.

Earlier this year, Oracle had signed a five-year contract with leading non-banking financial company Manappuram Finance Ltd to deliver its cloud solutions. “With Oracle Cloud, we will gain 2-3x performance improvements over the next 5 years vis-à-vis our current IT setup, while also unlocking 30-40% additional cost savings," said Raveendrababu BN, executive director, Manappuram Finance.

Oracle is also helping enterprises in India leverage artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital assistants in their core business processes. For instance, Bajaj Electricals is using ‘Bajaj Paddy’, an AI chatbot to transform its customer interactions, said Suhas Uliyar, vice president-Digital Assistant, AI & Integration, Oracle.

“Most importantly, there are no privacy issues and we can easily comply with the country regulations. All the data resides with our customers and we are not using customers’ data to train our models," Uliyar said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated