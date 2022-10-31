Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Oracle to close some Cerner Kansas City offices following purchase

Oracle to close some Cerner Kansas City offices following purchase

1 min read . 10:06 PM ISTBloomberg
Best known for its legacy database software, Oracle purchased Cerner to make inroads into the health care industry,

  • Cerner will consolidate its Kansas City workforce at its Innovations campus
  • The company is “actively hiring and bringing people to the area from across Oracle’s operations

Oracle Corp. is closing some offices of health care records company Cerner in Kansas City and will move staff to a single location, following the software giant’s purchase of the firm. 

Cerner will consolidate its Kansas City workforce at its Innovations campus, Misti Preston, a spokeswoman for Cerner, said in an emailed statement. 

The company is “actively hiring and bringing people to the area from across Oracle’s operations," and with nearly 2 million square feet of office space, the Innovations location offers “a large amount of room to further expand as our workforce grows in the region," Preston said.

World Headquarters and Realization are other Cerner locations in the area. The company is a major employer in Kansas City, and had been divesting office space amid a transition to a hybrid workforce before Oracle closed its $28.3 billion deal for the company in June.

Best known for its legacy database software, Oracle purchased Cerner to make inroads into the health care industry, which has been comparatively slow to adopt cloud technology. The transaction left it with a significant amount of debt. Earlier this month, it set a new long-term goal of $65 billion in sales by 2026, fueled by growth in its cloud segment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

