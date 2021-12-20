Oracle Corp. is expected to pay more than $30 billion including debt for electronic-medical-records company Cerner Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

The all-cash deal is expected to be announced later Monday and value Cerner at about $95 a share, one of the people said.

Should a deal come together, it would rank as the biggest ever for Oracle, which has a market value of around $260 billion. Its shares fell more than 6% Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that a deal was imminent.

Oracle, a Silicon Valley veteran that last year moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, is one of the biggest software providers to other companies and organizations.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner designs software that hospitals and doctors use to store and analyze medical records and other healthcare data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

