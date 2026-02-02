Oracle to raise funds up to $50 billion for cloud infrastructure amid layoff reports — Here's what you need to know

US-based technology giant, Oracle Corp., is looking to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion in the year 2026, in an effort to build additional capacity for its cloud infrastructure investment plan through a combination of debt and equity sales, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Monday, 2 January 2026.

The technology company's additional capacity investment plans come due to the rising demand from the company's clients, including AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok, and xAI, among others.

“Oracle is raising money in order to build additional capacity to meet the contracted demand from our largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, including AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok, xAI and others,” the company said in a statement.

Fundraise details According to the agency report, Oracle's announcement comes at a time when investors are wary about the bets made in the artificial intelligence-linked investments.

The company plans to raise half of the funding round through equity-linked and common equity issuances, which include mandatory convertible preferred securities, and through an at-the-market equity program of up to $20 billion.

The rest of the fundraising plan is to raise the money from a single issuance of bonds early in 2026. The news report also highlighted that Oracle borrowed $18 billion in 2025 in what was one of the year’s largest corporate bond offerings.

The report also mentioned that a key aspect of Oracle’s cloud investment is its contract with OpenAI, which has committed to spending about $300 billion to rent servers from Oracle. Although OpenAI is not profitable, it adds to worries about the financial strains from huge capital expenditures without a clear timeline for meaningful returns.

Oracle layoffs Oracle is also reportedly planning to cut up to 30,000 jobs to fund its AI data centre plans, according to the CIO, citing a research report by investment bank TD Cowen.

The company will also reportedly sell some of its activities as US banks pull back from investing in the company's AI data centre expansion. “Both equity and debt investors have raised questions regarding Oracle’s ability to finance this buildout,” TD Cowen said in its report.

Although the company has not released an official statement on the development, the layoffs reportedly will have the worst impact on employees working in data centre-related roles and non-core units, amid Oracle's restructuring plans.

According to the news agency's report, Oracle shares have lost more than 50% from their record price on 10 September 2025, marking an over $460 billion market value over the concerns.

