Oracle turns rivals into partners in pursuit of cloud ambitions | Company Business News

Oracle turns rivals into partners in pursuit of cloud ambitions
SummaryA cloud partnership with Amazon Web Services announced last week follows up on earlier arrangements with Microsoft and Google.
Oracle announced a partnership with Amazon’s cloud unit, cementing its strategy of joining with once sworn rivals, and finding its own niche in the cloud and artificial intelligence era.
