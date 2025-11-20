Oracle was an AI darling on Wall Street. Then reality set in.
Peter Rudegeair , Nate Rattner , Sebastian Herrera , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 20 Nov 2025, 09:34 am IST
Summary
Shares have lost gains from a September AI-fueled pop, and the company’s debt load is growing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Oracle has never given up gains this big, this fast.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story