This week Oracle announced the hiring of a new chief financial officer, Hilary Maxson. This wouldn’t be that notable were it not for the dramatic transition happening at Oracle as it adds a rapidly growing cloud computing unit to its software offerings. Maxson was brought in to manage Oracle’s accelerating fundraising and spending for artificial intelligence.
Oracle’s new CFO comes from the power industry. That tells you everything.
SummaryIn 2026, capital intensity is the name of the game at Oracle.
This week Oracle announced the hiring of a new chief financial officer, Hilary Maxson. This wouldn’t be that notable were it not for the dramatic transition happening at Oracle as it adds a rapidly growing cloud computing unit to its software offerings. Maxson was brought in to manage Oracle’s accelerating fundraising and spending for artificial intelligence.
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