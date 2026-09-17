Orange Health bets on offline centres for growth, plans radiology and wearables

On-demand diagnostic and healthcare services startup Orange Health Labs is betting that its expansion into offline sample collection centres will drive growth in the short to medium term, even as it looks to enter radiology and wearables, according to a top company executive.
The digital-first company's offline push comes at a time when at-home healthcare, wellness and preventive care are fast becoming priorities in India. In June, the Bengaluru-based company raised $30 million in its Series C funding round led by Iron Pillar. Existing investors Bertelsmann India Investments, Accel India, and General Catalyst also participated in the round.