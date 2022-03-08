This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Orange, Masmovil in exclusive talks on combining business in Spain
1 min read.07:34 PM ISTCECILIA BUTINI, The Wall Street Journal
The venture’s combined enterprise valuation would be 19.6 billion euros ($21.28 billion), comprising Orange Spain’s enterprise value of EUR8.1 billion and Masmovil’s EUR11.5 billion valuation, Orange said
French telecommunications company Orange said it has entered into exclusive discussions with Spanish peer Masmovil Ibercom SA to combine their operations in Spain through a joint venture.
The venture’s combined enterprise valuation would be 19.6 billion euros ($21.28 billion), comprising Orange Spain’s enterprise value of EUR8.1 billion and Masmovil’s EUR11.5 billion valuation, Orange said.
The two companies would have equal governance rights in the new entity, Orange said.
The company estimates that the new entity would generate revenue of more than EUR7.5 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leasing of over EUR2.2 billion. Synergies should reach an annual run rate of more than EUR450 million from the third year after the closing of the venture, Orange said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
