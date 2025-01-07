Oravel subsidiary Oyo Hotels and Homes reports decline in revenue in FY24
SummaryOyo Hotels reported a 15% revenue decline in FY24, from ₹1,312 crore to ₹1,113 crore, but achieved a profit of ₹11.5 crore, recovering from a ₹27 crore loss in FY23. The company also changed its check-in policy for unmarried couples in Uttar Pradesh.
Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt. Ltd reported a sharp decline in revenue in FY24 which fell by 15% from ₹1,312 crore to ₹1,113 crore for the fiscal year. As per information filed this week, with the Registrar of Companies, the company reported a profit of ₹11.5 crore over a loss of ₹27 crore in FY23, owing primarily to a reduction in total expenses by ₹6 crore and a positive growth in exceptional items from a loss the year before.