Oravel subsidiary Oyo Hotels and Homes reports decline in revenue in FY24

Last week, the company drew a lot of social media attention when it altered its hotel policy in Uttar Pradesh to exclude unmarried couples from using its rooms. The new check-in policy instituted in Meerut now disallows any couples from checking in unless they were able to prove they were married. It has also told its hotel and motel partners they may decline any bookings if their guidelines were not followed. In the same week, Oravel's board authorised the issuance of 12,91,07,982 equity shares at a price of ₹42.6 per share, to raise ₹550 crore (around $65 million), as per a regulatory filing obtained from the Registrar of Companies to raise funds led by its founder Ritesh Agarwal's other business, Redsprig Innovation Partners.