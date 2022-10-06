Orb Energy raises $20 mn follow-on loan from US DFC1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 04:39 PM IST
The company will use the money to support its in-house financing facility for rooftop and ground-mounted solar customers.
New Delhi: Orb Energy, Bengaluru based solar energy systems company, on Thursday said it has received a $20 million follow-on loan from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).