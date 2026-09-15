PE majors eye Orbicular Pharma stake, valuation seen up to $1.5 bn

Mumbai: Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies has attracted early interest from private equity firms including Warburg Pincus and CVC Capital Partners, as the specialty pharmaceutical firm explores a stake sale in a deal that will likely value the company at up to $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.
“The company has mandated Jefferies as the advisor and existing investor Tata Capital Healthcare Fund is likely to explore a part or full exit as a part of the transaction,” one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.