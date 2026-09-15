PE majors eye Orbicular Pharma stake, valuation seen up to $1.5 bn

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read15 Sep 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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Orbicular Pharma has mandated Jefferies as the advisor
Summary
Private equity firms such as Warburg Pincus and CVC Capital Partners have evinced interest in Orbicular Pharma as the specialty pharma firm explores a stake sale in a deal that will likely value the company up to $1.5 billion.

Mumbai: Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies has attracted early interest from private equity firms including Warburg Pincus and CVC Capital Partners, as the specialty pharmaceutical firm explores a stake sale in a deal that will likely value the company at up to $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

“The company has mandated Jefferies as the advisor and existing investor Tata Capital Healthcare Fund is likely to explore a part or full exit as a part of the transaction,” one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

“The exact quantum of the stake sale and valuation may evolve depending on the incoming investor,” the second person said.

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“While the deal is in its early days, CVC and Warburg are spending some time on the asset. The deal will officially be launched over the next quarter, with other private equity firms and strategics also expected to evaluate the company for a potential investment at a valuation of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion,” said a third person, on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private.

Orbicular, CVC and Tata Capital Healthcare Fund did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment. Jefferies and Warburg declined to comment.

Orbicular, which commenced operations in 2010, is a research-oriented pharmaceutical product development company with capabilities across various dosage forms. Its business strategy revolves around developing niche, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products and licensing them at a late stage to its global partners.

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Based in Hyderabad, the company partners with major national and international drug manufacturers with advanced development solutions and capabilities that enable them to deliver safe drugs and effectively meet the needs of millions of patients around the world, Orbicular said on its website.

It plans to execute the defined CI-TOP SPIN strategy for both regulated and emerging markets. CI-TOP SPIN refers to complex injectables, topicals, ophthalmic, parenterals, nasal sprays and inhalations, which characterizes a product domain that is complex, has entry barriers and profitable domain.

Led by M.S. Mohan and Hiren Patel, Orbicular has a team of over 300 scientists focused on establishing a one-stop shop to ensure seamless delivery of highly complex products. Over the years, it has evolved from an R&D-consultancy service provider into a developer of complex formulations with a focus on niche peptide molecules.

In FY25, the company began commercial production of formulations containing the GLP-1 molecule liraglutide. It currently has two molecules under commercial production: liraglutide and semaglutide. As of March 2026, it has filed over 90 abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs), a few on its own and a few in collaboration with other players, and received approvals for over 66 products, Icra said in a note last month.

The credit ratings agency said Orbicular is one of the three players with an approved semaglutide molecule in the Canadian market, which supported its strong order book position as on 31 March 2026.

For FY26, the company reported an operating income of 525 crore from 265.2 crore a year earlier. Its net profit also surged to 53.3 crore from 28.7 crore in FY25, according to the Icra report.

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Orbicular competes with specialty generic and complex formulation developers in India and globally, including companies like Gland Pharma Ltd, Apotex Inc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Aurobindo Pharma, as per online reports.

The investor interest comes amid India emerging as world’s third-largest pharmaceutical producer by volume and eleventh-largest by value, with more than 3,000 companies and 10,500 manufacturing units, according to a government report in March. India is world’s largest supplier of generic medicines, accounting for about 20% of global supply, it added.

The domestic pharma market, currently valued around $60 billion, is seen more than doubling to $130 billion by 2030, according to the government report. The sector had recorded a turnover of 4.72 trillion in FY25.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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