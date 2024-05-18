Aiming to help customers make smarter and healthier food choices, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced a new feature that will suggest healthier alternatives when placing orders, such as roti instead of naan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new feature has already garnered a 7 per cent attachment rate, and according to Goyal, users are responding positively.

He also announced that the firm is mulling to scale this to other dishes and categories, including dessert.

Taking to X, Goyal wrote, "We just launched a new feature on Zomato – gently helping our customers to make healthier choices (just in case you are subconsciously ordering something you may later regret). To begin with, we have started suggesting roti as an alternative to a naan."

"We are seeing 7% attach rate for these suggestions, and we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback for this feature. We are soon planning to scale this to other dishes and categories as well. For example, if you are craving a dessert, we might show you lower calorie desserts as options when you add the former to your cart. What do you think of this feature?" he added.

Meanwhile, Zomato-owned Blinkit is also trying hard to grow its customers base and retain the old ones.

In a recent post, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced his firm will start giving out free coriander for orders that have a certain threshold of vegetables.

Earlier, Dhindsa asked the social media users to thank 'Ankit's mom' for her idea of free 'dhaniya'. Taking to X, Dhindsa wrote, “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom 💛 We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks."

