VCL Group has spent nearly four decades leaving its mark on India. Its hospitals, metro stations, court buildings, and runways serve communities long after the teams that built them have moved on. With over 37 years of experience, an order book exceeding ₹10,000 crore, and a workforce of over 15,000 across more than 28 cities, it is an organisation built on execution discipline and nation-building ambition. Recently recognised under Mint’s India’s Iconic Workplaces initiative, the company is now at an inflection point: how do you carry the ownership and execution discipline that built the organisation into a larger, more complex version of itself?

That is the question Aniruddha Singh, VCL’s newly appointed CHRO, has stepped in to answer. “An organisation becomes scalable when responsibility can travel beyond the people who built it,” he reflects. Everything he is building at VCL flows from that conviction.

Design the organisation so ownership can travel Scaling a company built on strong founder-led execution demands one thing above all: making ownership transferable. For Singh, this begins with building the right structures that enable accountability, consistency and sustainable growth.

“We are designing the connections between board-level governance, executive leadership, functions, regions and project sites,” he explains. “Each layer must contribute something distinctive, with clear authority and accountability.” In a project-driven organisation spread across dozens of cities, ambiguity about who owns a decision does not just slow things down. It quietly erodes initiative. “Imagine a capable engineer at a remote site who can see a problem but cannot act because responsibility is unclear,” he adds. “The cost is lost time and, eventually, lost initiative. Removing that ambiguity releases human potential as well as business capacity.”

Organisation design, in his framing, is strategy translated into everyday decisions: who resolves a constraint, who commits resources, who owns the outcome. That clarity is what makes role design, leadership development, and employee experience part of the same conversation rather than separate agendas.

Make ownership possible before asking for it A career spent across multinational organisations, Indian businesses, and transformation assignments has taught Singh to look past the obvious when performance falls short. The visible symptom is often an individual’s missed target. The underlying cause usually sits somewhere else: between functions, in a delayed decision, or in an expectation that was never made clear.

The implication is direct. Before asking people for greater ownership, make ownership possible. “That means connecting responsibility with authority, building capability and being willing to hear uncomfortable information,” he notes. “A review meeting should make the next decision clearer, rather than leave everyone more cautious.”

How leaders respond to mistakes, in his view, is as formative as any policy or programme. “I also believe leadership begins with awareness of oneself,” he notes. “The way we respond to a mistake determines whether the next mistake is reported early or concealed. The way we listen determines whether people bring us their judgement or simply wait for instructions.” That shift in the conversation is, in practice, the difference between a culture of ownership and a culture of compliance.

Keep purpose visible while the work is still hard Few industries leave their output in public view the way construction does. Singh is deliberate about keeping that significance alive in the daily texture of the work, not just in retrospective pride.

“I think of an employee returning years later with their family and pointing to an asset they helped build,” he shares. “The pride in that moment comes from knowing that their work has become useful to others. Our responsibility as leaders is to keep that connection alive while the work is still demanding, unfinished and under pressure.” At VCL, that means explaining the value of a project, recognising the people behind its milestones, and reinforcing why safety and workmanship matter beyond compliance.

Nation building, for Singh, includes the people dimension. “A young engineer who becomes a capable leader, or a worker who gains a new skill, carries that value forward,” he points out. The legacy of an infrastructure company lives not only in the assets it delivers but in the capabilities its people take into the future.

Let AI surface the question, not replace the judgment

In construction, the gap between a dashboard and a site can be considerable. Data without context can mislead as easily as it can inform. Singh’s approach to AI is shaped by that reality.

“The most valuable use of AI in construction may be to help us ask a better question about performance,” he believes. Rather than tracking how many people are deployed, AI could connect schedules, workforce capability, and site readiness so that managers can anticipate constraints before they become problems. At VCL, his immediate focus is on building the role clarity, productivity definitions, and data discipline that would make those applications meaningful. Without that foundation, AI surfaces symptoms without enabling solutions.

“A red indicator on a screen cannot explain the full reality of a site,” he emphasises. “People need confidence that information will be used fairly, and consequential decisions about them need human review.” AI can reveal where attention is needed. It cannot carry a leader’s responsibility. “Judgement, courage and empathy determine whether we respond to a warning by blaming someone or by solving the problem. That choice will continue to shape the workplace.”

Culture must extend beyond the corporate office For an organisation operating across remote sites, diverse geographies, and projects of varying scale, the risk of culture becoming uneven is real. “Culture is tested furthest from the corporate office,” he puts it plainly. “At a remote site, a supervisor’s response to a concern or a manager’s decision under pressure tells people what the organisation truly values.” The operating model must give teams clarity about standards, decisions, and escalation, while leaving room for intelligent local responses. Consistency should build confidence without eliminating initiative.

When two functions share a problem but neither owns the resolution, collaboration depends on personal relationships rather than clear structure. “Clear interfaces and accountable leadership make it more reliable,” he adds. His aspiration is unambiguous. “Distance should never determine how much an employee feels valued,” he stresses.

That commitment to consistency, whether on a site in a remote city or in a leadership review at headquarters, is ultimately what Singh believes an iconic workplace must be judged by. Mint’s India’s Iconic Workplaces recognition, for Singh, raises the standard rather than marks an arrival. “I would judge our progress by what happens after the celebration,” he reflects, “how a new engineer is supported, how a site concern is resolved and whether a capable person can see a path to greater responsibility.” These ordinary moments are where a workplace’s reputation becomes real. “For me, an iconic workplace is one that keeps earning its people’s trust as it grows. That is the ambition I bring to VCL: to help build an institution whose strength is visible both in what it delivers and in the people it develops.”