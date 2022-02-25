Organised dairies to scoop 12% revenue growth this fiscal: Crisil

Anuj Sethi, senior director, CRISIL Ratings said, “VAP sales growth is expected to be 17-18% this fiscal on a lower base of last fiscal. This, in turn, will be driven by strong volume growth of 13-14% as hotels, restaurants and café (HORECA segment, accounting for 20% of organised sector sales) have opened up, and festive and wedding celebrations, as well as home consumption have increased. The second and third Covid-19 waves have had no material impact on most dairy segments, with food-delivery services and eateries continuing to function despite local restrictions."