Oriana Power bags 138 crore contract for 20-MW solar project

New Delhi: Oriana Power Ltd has won a contract worth ₹138 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) to set up a 20MW AC ground-mounted solar photovoltaic power plant at Dugdha washery area, Dhanbad, Jharkhand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) phase of this project is slated for completion within 12 months. This comprehensive contract includes GST and O&M charges and encompasses a spectrum of activities ranging from design and procurement of solar equipment to construction, meticulous testing, seamless commissioning, integration with the transmission network, and a steadfast five-year operation and maintenance commitment.

"This venture not only showcases our expertise in renewable energy but also aligns seamlessly with our strong commitment to sustainability," Oriana Power said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The project will produce clean energy capable of powering over 10,000 homes. It is also estimated to mitigate an impressive 26,000 tonne of CO2 emissions annually, contributing substantially to the fight against climate change.

"The project's comprehensive scope, spanning from design to operation, highlights our holistic approach in providing step-ahead impactful solutions in this domain," Oriana Power said.