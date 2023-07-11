Energy firm Oriana Power closes pre-IPO funding round

Energy firm Oriana Power closes pre-IPO funding round1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST
The company will utilise the proceeds from the IPO as follows: ₹23 crore to meet its working capital requirement, ₹20 crore for investments in its subsidiaries and ₹2 crore for capital expenditure investments.
New Delhi: Solar energy firm Oriana Power Ltd on Tuesday said it has successfully closed its pre-IPO funding round with the participation of several stock market veterans.
