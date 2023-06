NEW DELHI: Solar energy solutions provider Oriana Power intends to allocate the proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO) to fulfil its working capital requirements and invest in its subsidiary companies, according to the draft red herring prospectus submitted to NSE Emerge.

In its draft red herring prospectus filed with NSE Emerge, the company said that it will utilize ₹23 crore for working capital requirements, ₹20 cr for investments in subsidiary companies, and ₹2 crore for capital expenditure for expansion purposes.

The company proposes to issue 50.55 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 through the book-building route.

Co-founded by Rupal Gupta, Parveen Jangra and Anirudh Saraswat, Oriana commenced operations in 2017. For FY23, its net profit stood at ₹12.69 crore compared to from ₹6.96 crore registered in the previous fiscal year, as per the DRHP.

Oriana Power, a specialist in solar energy solutions for industrial and commercial clients, focuses on delivering low-carbon energy solutions. The company achieves this by implementing on-site solar projects, including rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms. The company operates primarily through two distinct segments: Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO).

In May 2023, the company commissioned a 2.7 MWp single rooftop solar power plant at the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) refinery in Panipat, Haryana, for Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited (ISRPL). During April 2023, the company also commissioned a novel 800kW AC/1MWp DC floating solar power plant at Dabok Mines of Udaipur, Rajasthan, for Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL).

Oriana had diversified in new avenues such as BESS and hydrogen electrolyzer to make this eternal energy source affordable for the masses with minimum carbon emission.