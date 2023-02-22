Orient Cement and Adani Power Maharashtra terminate MOU to set up cement grinding unit
- Orient Cement said APML has requested it not to pursue this venture further as they are not able to obtain the required MIDC clearances for sub-leasing the parcel of land required for the CGU
Orient Cement, part of CK Birla group, on Wednesday said that a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML) for exploring the possibility of establishing a cement grinding unit (CGU) at Tiroda, in Maharashtra, stands cancelled.
