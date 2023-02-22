Orient Cement and Adani Power Maharashtra terminate MOU to set up cement grinding unit

A few days back the Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Power Ltd had also seen the timeline for acquisition of coal-based power plants from the Danik Bhaskar group, also getting crossed. Adani Power did not complete the acquisition of the thermal power assets of DB Power Limited (DBPL) from the Dainik Bhaskar Group with in the stipulated times. Adani power in its filing to the exchanges had said that the long stop date for acquisition of thermal power assets of DBPL under the memorandum of understanding dated August 18, 2022 had expired on February 15, 2023.