NEW DELHI: South Korean packaged foods company Orion has launched its own direct-to-consumer portal in India a year after it launched operations here.

Orion’s foray into India’s $44.6 billion direct-to-consumer space is part of the company’s efforts to establish a direct connect with consumers across India. It will also help the company cater to the rising demand for its products from cities where it is yet to make a retail debut, especially around the festival season, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Confectioner Orion, headquartered in Seoul, has manufacturing facilities in South Korea, Russia, Vietnam, India and other locations. India is Orion's 10th overseas production base, where it has invested Rs200 crore to set up a manufacturing facility.

Orion that sells Choco-Pie snack and Custas Cup Cakes draws 25% of its business from online sales in India.

The company owned online store claims to clock in 500-1000 visitors per day in the pilot phase and is expecting a traffic surge of 100% during the festival season, it said.

Globally, Orion sells cookies, crackers, pies, snacks, and chocolates.

Earlier this year, Orion said it had hired 250 employees with plans to add another 1,000 in the next two years. The company could pump in more money into the Indian market, it had said.

India’s confectionery market is estimated at $15 billion with companies such as Mondelez, Nestle India, and Amul present in the market.

Digital will continue to play a key role in this new normal as companies look at various ways of engaging with consumers, said Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India.

“We are in an exciting growth phase where we continue to chart new growth area, and our entry into the Direct-to-Consumer space within just a year of our India launch is a prime example of it," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.